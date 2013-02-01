The currently sanctioned Greek organizations, the Bengal Lancers, Gamma Chi Delta, SPURS, and Chi Delta Tau turned in their proposals for reinstatement during January. The proposals will be reviewed by Jamie Thompson, director of campus and community involvement; Briana McGlamory, coordinator of fraternity and sorority life and Michael Fischer, vice president of academic affairs.

â€œDr. Fischer continues to be the main point of contact and the main representative from the administration,â€ Thompson said. â€œBriana and I assist with the process because of our day-to-day work with fraternity and sorority life, but he leads the process.â€

According to Thompson, the review committee began accepting proposals on Dec. 31 and received Â the reinstatement plans soon after.

The reinstatement proposals range in length from 14 to 70 pages.

â€œWe changed a lot of things. We revised the constitution, by-laws, and the rush and orientation process,â€ said Gabrielle Shayeb, senior and previous Â member of Gamma Chi Delta. â€œWeâ€™ve been working on our proposal since the day we were kicked off campus.â€

The next step in the reinstatement process is for the review committee to conduct meetings with all of the organizations seeking reinstatement. These meetings are slated to occur in February.

â€œWe havenâ€™t been updated from CCI yet on the proposals,â€ Shayeb said. â€œItâ€™s a rough wait, but it should be worth it. Weâ€™re hoping it will be greatâ€¦ CCI has been very helpful and we hope to be back on campus soon.â€

The review committee gave the organizations a template to guide them through their revisions using the four pillars of fraternity and sorority life: leadership, scholarship, service and comradery.

â€œThe organizations did a nice job of addressing the four pillars in their plans,â€ Thompson said.

Be on the lookout for the followup article about CCIâ€™s responses to the Lancersâ€™, Deltsâ€™, Gammasâ€™ and Spursâ€™ reinstatment plans.